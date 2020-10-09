Wedbush Comments on VF Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for VF in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of VF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of VF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

