Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Donaldson by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

