FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.72.

About GLENCORE PLC/ADR

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.