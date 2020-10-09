Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBIO. ValuEngine cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $38.90 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 375,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,345.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $546,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

