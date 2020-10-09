1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 79,939 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Earnings History and Estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allied Security Innovations vs. West Pharmaceutical Services Critical Comparison
Allied Security Innovations vs. West Pharmaceutical Services Critical Comparison
Wedbush Comments on VF Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on VF Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings
Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share
Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma Decreased by Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma Decreased by Piper Sandler
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
1-800-Flowers.Com Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report