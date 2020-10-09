1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 269,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 79,939 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.