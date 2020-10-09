B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $422.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.