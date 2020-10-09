Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Athene in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Athene by 9,018.0% in the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after buying an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Athene by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,512,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,372,000 after purchasing an additional 749,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

