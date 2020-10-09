Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

SCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Sculptor Capital Management has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $97.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.08 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $34,157.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

