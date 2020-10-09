Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Increased by Piper Sandler

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $7,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,727,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,600,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.