Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Axos Financial stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 483.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

