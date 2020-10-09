Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

