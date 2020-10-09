William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Shares of LII opened at $276.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.65. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $289.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 305,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,505,810.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

