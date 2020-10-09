FSD Pharma (HUGE) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FSD Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68%
FSD Pharma Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FSD Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00
FSD Pharma Competitors 135 360 407 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 95.73%. Given FSD Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FSD Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FSD Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
FSD Pharma $190,000.00 -$39.20 million -0.48
FSD Pharma Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.31

FSD Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FSD Pharma. FSD Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

FSD Pharma competitors beat FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

