Head-To-Head Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -63.77% -48.60% LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -101.85% -73.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 167.02 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -2.46 LogicBio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.13 million ($1.78) -3.98

LogicBio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 371.77%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.09%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. The company has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop new viral vectors. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

