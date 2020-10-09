Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Shares of KWR stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total transaction of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,221 shares of company stock worth $4,817,484. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

