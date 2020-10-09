Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NDAQ opened at $124.60 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

