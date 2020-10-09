Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of MS opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

