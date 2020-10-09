Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) versus digitiliti (NYSE:DIGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Storage has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pure Storage and digitiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Storage $1.64 billion 2.90 -$200.99 million ($0.63) -28.19 digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pure Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Storage and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Storage -11.25% -13.64% -4.73% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Pure Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pure Storage and digitiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Storage 0 3 11 0 2.79 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pure Storage currently has a consensus price target of $20.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Pure Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pure Storage is more favorable than digitiliti.

Summary

Pure Storage beats digitiliti on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions. Its data platform is used for a range of use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, private and public cloud infrastructure and webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves enterprise and commercial organizations, cloud, global systems integrators, and service providers across various set of industry verticals, consumer web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

