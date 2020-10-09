Brokers Issue Forecasts for Washington Federal Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 467.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

