Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,170,000 after buying an additional 139,437 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after buying an additional 1,096,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,659,000 after buying an additional 73,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after buying an additional 1,337,370 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

