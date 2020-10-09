Diamondback Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 3,568 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,354,000 after purchasing an additional 420,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $31.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $96.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.