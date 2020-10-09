Ag Growth International Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a report issued on Monday, October 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.29.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$29.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.23 million and a P/E ratio of -11.96. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.92.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.94, for a total transaction of C$274,648.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at C$691,960.08. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.14, for a total transaction of C$500,647.20. Insiders have sold a total of 78,150 shares of company stock worth $2,895,491 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

