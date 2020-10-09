Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $974.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

GME opened at $13.49 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

