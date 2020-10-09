Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Buy”

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “
MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MARKS & SPENCER/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.
About MARKS & SPENCER/S
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.
