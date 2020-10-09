TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TTM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

