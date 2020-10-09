Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Founders Advantage Capital Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FCF)

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Founders Advantage Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Founders Advantage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of CVE FCF opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. Founders Advantage Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.06.

Founders Advantage Capital (CVE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.20 million.

About Founders Advantage Capital

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

