Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Loop Industries alerts:

LOOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market cap of $518.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.