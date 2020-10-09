Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

LOOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53. The firm has a market cap of $518.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler
William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc.
FSD Pharma & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast
Head-To-Head Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics versus LogicBio Therapeutics
Tilray and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey
Quaker Chemical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
