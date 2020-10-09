Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

