BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.03

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.03 and traded as high as $315.93. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $314.80, with a volume of 4,341,842 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $34.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32.

About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

