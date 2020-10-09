FY2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Increased by Piper Sandler

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ChampionX in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $8.61 on Thursday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

