FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEO. HSBC started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $171.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

