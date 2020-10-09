Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.60

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.60 and traded as high as $110.50. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 74,626 shares.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.60.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.5900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBA Aviation Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.03
BBA Aviation Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.03
FY2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Corporation Increased by Piper Sandler
FY2022 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Corporation Increased by Piper Sandler
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2023 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group
Cogeco Communications Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.60
Cogeco Communications Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.60
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group
Mothercare plc Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98
Mothercare plc Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report