Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.60

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.60 and traded as high as $110.50. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 74,626 shares.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.60.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.5900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

