FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ METC opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

