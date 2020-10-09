Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $14.60. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 2,279,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39.

In other news, insider Andrew Cook bought 862,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,221.48).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

