Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $184.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.06. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7,270.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

