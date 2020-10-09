Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays cut Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

NYSE:TS opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 8.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 7,534,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 6,919.7% during the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,663,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 1,639,974 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 236,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.