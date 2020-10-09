Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.67

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $545.67 and traded as high as $648.20. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) shares last traded at $643.22, with a volume of 2,071,154 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWDN. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 607.86 ($7.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3443.9997668 EPS for the current year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

