Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NYSE:CYH opened at $4.64 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

