Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,466.58

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,466.58 and traded as high as $1,533.26. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) shares last traded at $1,526.78, with a volume of 26,969 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSU. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,511.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,466.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.6660618 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

