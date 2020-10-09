Dana Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dana in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

