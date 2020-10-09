New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce sales of $65.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.34 million to $65.59 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $72.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $270.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. National Securities cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 119,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $9.86 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $954.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

