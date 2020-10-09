Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,972,870 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

