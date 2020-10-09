FY2022 EPS Estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SONVY opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.76.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

