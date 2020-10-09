Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce $52.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $75.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $229.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.44 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

