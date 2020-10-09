Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

LNC stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 198,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 818,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 175,449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

