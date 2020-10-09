FY2024 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

