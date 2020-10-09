Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.52

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.52 and traded as high as $221.10. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 324,249 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €217.52.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

