Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.52

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.52 and traded as high as $221.10. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 324,249 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €234.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €217.52.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler
William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc.
William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc.
FSD Pharma & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast
FSD Pharma & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast
Head-To-Head Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics versus LogicBio Therapeutics
Head-To-Head Contrast: Orchard Therapeutics versus LogicBio Therapeutics
Tilray and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey
Tilray and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey
Quaker Chemical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Quaker Chemical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report