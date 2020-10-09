FY2022 EPS Estimates for CryoPort Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CryoPort in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for CryoPort’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

CryoPort stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.32. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CryoPort by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in CryoPort during the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

