Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.21. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

