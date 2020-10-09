Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs (CVE:AVE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Inc (CVE:AVE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.

About Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs (CVE:AVE)

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Aveda Transportation and Energy Svcs Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.93
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Pretium Resources Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Atac Resources Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Staffline Group plc Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.05
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.52


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report